Davis R M Has Increased Sherwin (SHW) Position by $715,520; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Holding in Pfizer Com (PFE) by $1.22 Million as Stock Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 29.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 29,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 97,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 15.00M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.96M, up from 44,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $10.27 during the last trading session, reaching $509.14. About 263,487 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,309 shares to 166,541 shares, valued at $27.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 25,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,602 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Corp (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.