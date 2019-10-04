Davis R M Has Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $3.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $321,192

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 19,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 147,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.27 million, up from 128,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $232.16. About 748,460 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 3.21M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 6 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citi Bullish On AbbVie As Allergan Deal Provides An Earnings Floor – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs expanded use of AbbVie’s Mavyret – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Vertex Pharmaceuticals; CRISPR Therapeutics Is a Better Biotech Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Motco invested in 0.75% or 109,810 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Diligent Investors Ltd owns 8,227 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bessemer Llc owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,050 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Com accumulated 3,673 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research reported 647,397 shares. Grassi owns 0.83% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 77,200 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.3% or 60,046 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 58,732 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Gradient Lc owns 125,156 shares. Beddow, a California-based fund reported 32,642 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 8,317 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares to 54,442 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG) by 93,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,731 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc..

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,624 shares to 411,810 shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,019 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

