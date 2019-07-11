Davis R M Has Decreased Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $4.28 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Rose While Parametrica Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $528,616

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 1.66M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 57,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,557 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 177,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $88.52. About 1.28 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.09B for 15.29 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan accumulated 53,402 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Guardian Trust invested in 1.08% or 921,818 shares. Renaissance Technology has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lafayette Investments holds 0.15% or 4,710 shares in its portfolio. Old National Natl Bank In reported 55,123 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Invsts has 1.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 38,863 shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 1.08M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Security Natl Tru, a West Virginia-based fund reported 10,653 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 15,532 shares. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6.56M are held by Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26 million was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mirador Cap LP accumulated 0.35% or 8,789 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 5,737 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.3% or 241,635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First In has 0.89% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,991 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 601,491 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 2,744 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barometer Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlas Browninc holds 6,561 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.17% or 278,810 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc owns 36,055 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc reported 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Spectrum Mgmt Gp reported 1.08% stake. Advisors Mgmt Lc stated it has 13,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.