Davis R M Has Decreased By $727,848 Its Danaher (DHR) Stake; Colony Group Lowered Its Harris (HRS) Holding

Davis R M Inc decreased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc sold 5,514 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Davis R M Inc holds 418,434 shares with $55.24 million value, down from 423,948 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.66M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Colony Group Llc decreased Harris Corp (HRS) stake by 80.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colony Group Llc sold 10,238 shares as Harris Corp (HRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Colony Group Llc holds 2,555 shares with $408,000 value, down from 12,793 last quarter. Harris Corp now has $41.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 207.84% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 24/04/2018 – Tomato Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.™ Launch at All Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy Stores; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 26/03/2018 – REPLACING PHOTO Harris Corporation Introduces New Two-Channel Leader Radio That Significantly Improves US Army Battlefield; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris on Stephon Clark: “A Life That Should Not Have Been Lost”; 27/04/2018 – Harris Corp Announces Sallie Bailey Has Been Appointed to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as South Korea envoy; 10/05/2018 – Here are the five vulnerabilities discussed by Tristan Harris; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Capital Advisors’ David Harris Recognized by Barron’s

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Inc reported 23,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 224,935 shares in its portfolio. Shine Advisory Inc accumulated 419 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ancora Ltd Llc holds 0.66% or 99,348 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt invested in 3,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.03% or 176,626 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 7,891 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,335 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.31% or 108,239 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.01% or 3,111 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity. Another trade for 9,800 shares valued at $1.99 million was bought by HAY LEWIS III.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris has $20500 highest and $180 lowest target. $199.67’s average target is 5.57% above currents $189.13 stock price. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2.

Colony Group Llc increased Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 18,310 shares to 35,637 valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Etf (VONG) stake by 2,320 shares and now owns 43,806 shares. Ishares Jp Morgan Emerging Markets Bond (EMB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton holds 35,386 shares. Brinker Capital reported 36,989 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 22,519 were reported by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability. Eastern Bank stated it has 126,372 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Hilton Management Limited Com holds 0% or 80 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 74,333 shares. Fernwood Inv stated it has 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). National Insur Co Tx reported 158,750 shares stake. Payden & Rygel has 600 shares. S&Co owns 6,440 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sky Gru Llc holds 48,895 shares. Waratah Advsr Ltd accumulated 57,465 shares. 19,148 are held by Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Co. Camarda Limited Co accumulated 24 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Davis R M Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 13,860 shares to 89,234 valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 24,285 shares and now owns 293,844 shares. Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corp was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $348,800 were bought by RALES MITCHELL P on Friday, August 23.