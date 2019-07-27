Davis R M Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $1.91 Million; Capital International Upped By $1.25 Million Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Position

Capital International Inc increased Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) stake by 189.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 2,750 shares as Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Capital International Inc holds 4,202 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 1,452 last quarter. Equinix Inc (Reit) now has $41.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Davis R M Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc sold 10,828 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Davis R M Inc holds 234,085 shares with $41.33M value, down from 244,913 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. MacLennan David also bought $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, March 6.

Davis R M Inc increased Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VEU) stake by 19,718 shares to 638,399 valued at $32.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 7,413 shares and now owns 207,528 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Capital International Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,300 shares to 8,700 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 6,213 shares and now owns 30,379 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Equinix Stock Rocketed 43% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix Forms JV With GIC to Develop Hyperscale Data Centers – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Equinix to Offer Enhanced Cloud Connectivity with Amazon Web Services – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fitch Upgrades Equinix to Investment Grade (“BBB-“) On Improved Credit Quality – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabricâ„¢ Recognized by 451 Research as a ‘451 Firestarter’ for Innovation and Vision in the Technology Industry – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

