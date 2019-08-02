Davis R M Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Stake By $510,378; Cls Investments Cut Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 97.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 32,539 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 813 shares with $38,000 value, down from 33,352 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.97B valuation. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 3.30 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Smurfit shareholders demand talks with bidder – FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Revised Proposal From Intl Paper; 06/03/2018 – INTL PAPER CO. STATEMENT ON POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS NO NEW INFO ON SMURFIT-KAPPA BID; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile

Davis R M Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis R M Inc sold 7,733 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Davis R M Inc holds 316,648 shares with $21.13M value, down from 324,381 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $65.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 7.58M shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 23/05/2018 – Lee Saks: COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES – SOURCE: RTRS. #OOTT; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Davis R M Inc increased Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corp stake by 61,137 shares to 233,118 valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) stake by 2,241 shares and now owns 29,053 shares. Ishares Core S&P M/C Etf (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson owns 4,725 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 55,057 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Company reported 5,610 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Co LP has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 512 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Fiduciary Trust has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 8,879 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 0.1% or 94,373 shares in its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And Com reported 6,600 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,537 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management Limited has 0.59% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 21,674 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt owns 0.71% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 65,612 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd stated it has 1,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Management LP accumulated 0.04% or 18,900 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 16 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of COP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.5% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 0.08% or 1.96M shares. Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.08% or 145,800 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2.9% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 87,087 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 2,255 shares. Argi Investment Serv Limited Liability Company owns 56,356 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital stated it has 0.1% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Town And Country Comml Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 10,915 shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 391,110 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Synovus reported 45,894 shares. S&Co owns 7,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation, Maryland-based fund reported 450 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 954 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Paper (NYSE:IP) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Paper gains after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cls Investments Llc increased Ishares Tr (VLUE) stake by 348,601 shares to 1.04M valued at $82.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Entrepreneurshares Ser Trust stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 204,072 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $532.42 million for 7.97 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target in Friday, April 5 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report.