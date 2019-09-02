Davis R M Cut Nordson (NDSN) Stake by $1.25 Million; Barton Investment Management Holding in Air Lease (AL) Boosted as Share Price Rose

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 34,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 566,752 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.47M, up from 532,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 418,981 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NDSN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 85,842 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, down from 95,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 139,430 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 23,635 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 11,584 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Group Llp owns 76,819 shares. Regions Financial owns 22,571 shares. 85,720 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 892,013 shares. First Mercantile reported 840 shares. Gagnon Securities Lc has invested 5.56% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Franklin Res Incorporated holds 17,010 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 634,134 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 401,462 shares. Sterling Mngmt Llc has invested 0.49% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 13,640 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,328 shares.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $102.50M for 18.68 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.