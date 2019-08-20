Davis R M Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); General Electric Company (GE) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 3,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 21,608 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.87M, down from 24,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 79.49M shares traded or 28.76% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 13/04/2018 – Aaj TV: More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 24/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 3,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43M, up from 10,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.77. About 1.32M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell (IWB) by 300 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.