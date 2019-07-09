Davis Capital Partners Upped Its Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stake; New Generation Advisors Upped Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Holding by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 46,382 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 22.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 5.49M shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

