Davis Capital Partners Upped Its Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position by $7.55 Million; News New (NWSA) Shares Rose While Tensile Capital Management Decreased by $936,000 Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 1.32 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 22/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWS); 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL APPOINT FOUR DIRECTORS TO COMBINED ENTITY’S BOARD AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND TELSTRA WILL APPOINT TWO DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 28,125 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

