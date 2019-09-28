Davis Capital Partners Upped Holding in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS); Range Resources (RRC) Stock Declined While Tortoise Capital Advisors Upped Position by $997,200

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 171,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 63,132 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 920,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 492,519 shares to 24.40 million shares, valued at $509.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics L.P. by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.28M shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 556,918 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,197 shares. Parametric Port Assoc owns 924,702 shares. Bruni J V holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1.19M shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Incorporated (Cayman) has invested 4.66% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg reported 0.02% stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 13,340 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 419,300 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 47,189 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 4.23 million shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 12,200 shares.