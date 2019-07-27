Davis Capital Partners Stake In Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Was Has Upped; Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Its Position by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 706,886 shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,019 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88 million, up from 104,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $3.24M were sold by Demsey John. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $5.84 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Conning holds 7,506 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.84% or 26,274 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na invested in 7,864 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 1,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 12,188 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 459,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 27,300 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associate owns 1,462 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,931 shares. Argent Tru Co reported 8,753 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New England Research Management reported 11,975 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Personal Advisors, California-based fund reported 11,748 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares to 111,755 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incco (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 92,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,459 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Lc Nj reported 575,857 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Co reported 51,987 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Communication Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.88M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 37 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Aurora Inv Counsel stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 155,433 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 7,500 shares. 10,050 were accumulated by Sit Investment. Davis Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 5.26% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.50M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 268,903 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3,892 activity. 2,500 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $113,125 were bought by BOYD WILLIAM S. MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH had sold 2,000 shares worth $92,000.