Davis Capital Partners Position in Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Upped by $1.05 Million as Share Value Declined; As Ternium Sa (TX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Position by $5.63 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 2,303 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 DJ Timberland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSBK); 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 255,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 361,352 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 617,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 299,183 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold TSBK shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 5.93% more from 4.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 405,739 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,198 shares. James Research owns 0.01% invested in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) for 3,385 shares. Gradient Invests Llc invested in 20,557 shares. Davis Cap Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Bridgeway Cap invested 0.03% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Next Inc holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 0% or 88,875 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 807 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Pnc Fincl Ser Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 26,603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,781 shares to 8,986 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 5,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,402 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

