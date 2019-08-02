Davis Capital Partners Position in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Kestrel Investment Management Holding In Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Was Has Raised

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 25,707 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 40,953 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,976 shares. 319,992 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 46,080 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. 88,326 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Vanguard Gp invested in 9.28M shares. M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 24,211 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 471,375 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Kbc Group Inc Incorporated Nv holds 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) or 2,305 shares.