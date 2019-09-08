Davis Capital Partners Lifted Position in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by $41.00 Million; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position Has Increased by Lafitte Capital Management Lp

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 618,695 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 15,425 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank Trust owns 44 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 15,888 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 225,038 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 146,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,679 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.48M shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 49,548 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 169,934 shares. 18,519 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 0% or 14,200 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 128,065 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Davenport Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 1,013 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Stocks to Bet on as Sports Betting Is Legalized – Yahoo News” on June 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jun 20, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street falls after mixed earnings; ECB chief disappoints – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monarch Casino & Resort Comments on Lawsuit Filed by Black Hawk Contractor and Updates Timing for Completion of Project – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are owned by First Manhattan Communication. Mesirow Financial Inv Management holds 26,575 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 838 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0.17% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Com holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.52M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 11,855 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0.02% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 74,569 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 268,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 154,144 shares. 20 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fin. 2,667 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3,756 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 1.17M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.