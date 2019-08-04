Davis Capital Partners Lifted Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $41.00 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Upped Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 710,157 shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Launches Package Pick-Up And Returns In Thousands Of CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Trading CVS Stock After Big Pop on White House News – TheStreet.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prns Lp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cibc World Corporation accumulated 377,193 shares. 96,293 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Stock Yards Savings Bank invested in 0.96% or 183,692 shares. Moreover, North Mngmt has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,084 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 76,700 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest holds 25,069 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Wade G W has invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 22,185 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability Company reported 14,696 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 16,627 shares. Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 64,023 shares. Burney has invested 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.