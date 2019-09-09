Davis Capital Partners Lifted Its Position in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) by $7.55 Million as Stock Rose; Private Capital Management Cut Avid Technology (AVID) Holding by $1.52 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 217,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 959,764 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avid Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 316,275 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 82.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – ON MAY 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO A FOURTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Avid Editors Sweep the Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards; 31/05/2018 – Avid Strengthens Leadership Team to Accelerate Business Performance; 07/04/2018 – Avid l On Demand SaaS Platform Unveiled to Deliver Media Workflows in the Cloud; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Avid NEXIS | E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution; 28/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Avid Technology Sees 1Q Rev $95M-$105M; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES SCHEDULE FOR REQUIRED REPAYMENTS OF TERM LOAN; 07/04/2018 – Avid Announces Availability of New Post Production Workflow Tools and Solutions

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 228,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 46,999 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares to 4.57 million shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $5.01 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Super League Gaming Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Avid Leaps Forward in TV Production Speed and Teamwork with Breakthrough MediaCentral Platform Update – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Turtle Beach Teams-Up With Inter Milan Star And Avid Gamer Romelu Lukaku – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Impactive discloses 8.5% stake in Avid Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 304,327 shares. Heritage Invsts Management has 10,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,032 were reported by Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 93,356 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0% or 2,494 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 1,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,503 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 32,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). D E Shaw has 0% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 243,201 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 234,840 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 337,884 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 118,754 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 19,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio.