Davis Capital Partners Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Position in Valero Energy New (VLO) Raised by $1.10 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 696,434 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 13,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 34,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 20,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Large Cap Adds Dunkin’, Exits Valero Energy; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Burke Herbert Bancshares Tru has invested 0.32% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 5,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.26M shares. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 163,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 120,376 shares. 47,000 were reported by Denali Advsrs. Mufg Americas Holdg stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.45 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 170,104 shares stake. 796 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2,951 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru reported 85,226 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 104,143 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 19,984 shares to 5,733 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 140,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,275 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peavine Ltd Liability holds 13,043 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Limited Co has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Mackenzie Fincl reported 72,715 shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 93,317 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 11,582 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 12,645 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.99 million shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.07M shares. Gp Incorporated holds 2,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 77,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,905 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.13M shares. 140,435 were reported by Stifel Corporation.