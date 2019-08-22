Davis Capital Partners Increases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position Lifted by Argi Investment Services Llc

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 587,749 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 93.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 24,322 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 12,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 6.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $113,125 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,227 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 151,803 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 13,583 shares. Sit Inv holds 0.01% or 10,050 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,300 shares. Huntington Bancorp owns 711 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 245,000 shares. Enterprise Financial Serv holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 138,781 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 37,467 shares. Renaissance Gru Lc has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 15,184 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Jefferies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 27,786 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Hightower Advsrs holds 0.01% or 48,203 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.