Davis Capital Partners Increases Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL); As Entertainment Properties (EPR) Market Valuation Declined, Denali Advisors Has Upped Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Entertainment Properties (EPR) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, up from 133,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entertainment Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 360,508 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 600,002 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 210,800 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa accumulated 18,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.01 million shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 339 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division owns 44,305 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 15,255 shares. 135,488 were accumulated by Swiss Comml Bank. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inv Technologies has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Zacks Investment reported 20,871 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Mesirow Financial Investment accumulated 0.18% or 15,225 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt owns 820,729 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Profund Advsr Lc owns 11,000 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 187,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,700 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties prices $500M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Target Bites At Walmart’s Grocery Share With New Private Label Brand – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Western Alliance Bancorporation’s (NYSE:WAL) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 12,122 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 20,945 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 30,040 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 604,329 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Schroder Inv Grp Inc reported 0.13% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 13,905 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Com Nj accumulated 575,857 shares. Sit Investment Assocs owns 10,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 21,812 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.21M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 245,000 shares. Victory Management Inc reported 1.16 million shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt LP reported 262,519 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.