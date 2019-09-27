Davis Capital Partners Increased Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) Position; Nuance Investments Lowered Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $14.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 59.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 178,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 123,365 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, down from 301,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 626,116 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 36,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 86,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Timberland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 1,719 shares traded. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) has declined 25.45% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSBK News: 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp Earnings Per Share Increases 36% to $0.57 for Second Fiscal Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Timberland Bancorp 2Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TIMBERLAND’S EARNINGS WITHIN FIRST YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP IN PACT FOR PURCHASE OF SOUTH SOUND BANK; 24/04/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP INC – BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 25, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 07/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp to Participate in D. A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP, AND SOUTH SOUND BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE MERGER

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 289,236 shares to 373,493 shares, valued at $64.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 63,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.