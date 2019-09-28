Davis Capital Partners Increased Its Alibaba (BABA) Position by $4.35 Million; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Private Ocean Has Decreased Stake by $888,030

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.82M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

