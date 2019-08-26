Davis Capital Partners Increased By $7.55 Million Its Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position; Analog Devices (ADI)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) stake by 25.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 228,818 shares as Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $38.11 million value, up from 900,000 last quarter. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc now has $1.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 54,707 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 303 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 283 decreased and sold stakes in Analog Devices Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 324.13 million shares, down from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Analog Devices Inc in top ten positions increased from 11 to 18 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 251 Increased: 208 New Position: 95.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $39.16 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 1.83 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 10.11 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 7.52% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.81% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares.

