Davis Capital Partners Holding In Home Bancshares (HOMB) Was Has Upped; Beach Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Shares Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 62,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 9.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video)

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 83,579 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,490 shares to 24,560 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,501 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.2% or 57,304 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated reported 11,798 shares. Chilton Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Davis R M has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,399 shares. Tru reported 2.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). L And S Advisors holds 140,264 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com invested in 3.64 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 142,410 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com holds 49,611 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 421,596 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 19,921 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 71,744 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cullinan reported 278,770 shares stake. 8.31 million are owned by Swedbank.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.