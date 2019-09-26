Davis Capital Partners Has Upped Kkr & Co. (KKR) Position By $5.00 Million; Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Has 1.83 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (PEBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.68, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 22 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 12 sold and reduced stakes in Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 1.92 million shares, up from 1.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 19 New Position: 3.

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Kkr & Co. (KKR) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Kkr & Co. (KKR)’s stock rose 8.56%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 2.70M shares with $68.23 million value, up from 2.50M last quarter. Kkr & Co. now has $24.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 769,686 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 09/03/2018 – Exclusive – KKR loses EMEA infra director; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 09/04/2018 – KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare readies bid for India’s Fortis Healthcare – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – KKR & Co. looks to take advantage of new buyout rules; 18/04/2018 – KKR TO CONTINUE AS A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER WITH CLOSE TO 6 PCT STAKE IN MERGED CO; MERGED CO TO BE VALUED OVER $16 BLN – CNBC TV18 CITING; 07/05/2018 – KKR at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-KKR to invest 12.50 bln rupees in India’s Sintex Plastics’ unit – Mint; 17/05/2018 – KKR EUROPE HEAD JOHANNES HUTH TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIR OF PRIVATE EQUITY CHARITY – FT

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. for 537,141 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 79,310 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Co Inc has 0.15% invested in the company for 33,552 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 83,077 shares.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5,551 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) has declined 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK); 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $169.27 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, MMDA, and non-brokered certificates of deposits. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Special Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Funding of Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PEBK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

More notable recent KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KKR closes on Burning Glass deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA turns bullish on KKR, sees brighter fundraising outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KKR rises 1.8% after added to Goldman conviction list – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. KKR & Co has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 8.81% above currents $29.41 stock price. KKR & Co had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The stock of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.