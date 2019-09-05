Davis Capital Partners Has Raised Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding by $41.00 Million as Shares Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut by $313,224 Its Position

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 451,382 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 75,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 81,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 30/03/2018 – Citigroup to Buy Thai Personal Loans, Credit Cards From Tisco; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & accumulated 0% or 244 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has 46,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 9.91M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Janney Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12.39M were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 767,661 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability owns 5,005 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board stated it has 1.04M shares. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 11,411 shares stake. Piedmont Inv invested in 0.29% or 113,794 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 252,342 shares. 741,309 were accumulated by Levin Strategies L P. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Williams Jones Assocs Lc holds 170,976 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 10,252 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.42 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,049 shares to 96,818 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Citigroup (C) Reports Election of Alexander Wynaendts and Grace Dailey to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 8.46M shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 303,300 shares. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 5,631 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 35,675 shares. 58,400 are owned by Jcsd Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 707,969 shares. Regions stated it has 17,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management reported 1.16 million shares. 197,526 are held by First Tru Advsr Lp. Nicholas Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 233,926 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 145,003 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 68,113 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 0.16% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 18,439 shares.