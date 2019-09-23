Davis Capital Partners Has Raised Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stake by $8.80 Million as Stock Rose; As Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fidelity National Financial Upped Stake

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.02M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.36 million shares traded or 67.75% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 151,690 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT SAYS IT’S NOT CHANGING FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – FAA REVIEWS OF ALLEGIANT, AMERICAN MAINTENANCE FOCUS OF AUDIT; 16/04/2018 – “60 Minutes” alleges Allegiant’s planes are more likely to have mechanical problems in-flight versus its competitors, citing industry experts and a review of FAA records; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – LOAD FACTOR FOR FEB 2018 84.4% VS 81.6% LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Allegiant Announces Tentative Dispatchers Contract Agreement With Intl Brotherhood of Teamsters; 15/04/2018 – RT @zkouwe: $ALGT story on @60Minutes shows the need for more activist short sellers – maybe they would have caught this earlier CC: @muddy…; 25/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – DEAL FOR; 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY RPMS FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.28 BLN, UP 17.7 PCT

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 33,220 shares. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 666 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 70,365 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 16,283 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 21,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 376,000 shares. 7,825 are held by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 225,205 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 981 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). 1.11M are held by Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.05% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.