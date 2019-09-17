Davis Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by $32.65 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Value Rose While Tensile Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 2.25M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 1.38M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N FY SHR VIEW $2.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Net $60.1M; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Dick’s Sporting Goods; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 171,182 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $44.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark accumulated 5,255 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 46,935 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 4,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And accumulated 21,298 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset owns 14,683 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% or 4.44 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 30,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Harris Assocs Lp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 8.40 million shares. Moreover, Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,100 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 21,406 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cleararc reported 6,989 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Shellback Ltd Partnership holds 29,191 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.25 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Samlyn Lc has 0.33% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Piedmont Invest reported 6,513 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 249,960 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 105,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.08% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Heartland Incorporated accumulated 333,700 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 165,437 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 33 shares. Group invested in 131,957 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 78,321 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 740,262 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 26,036 shares in its portfolio.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,000 shares to 126,993 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

