Davis Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) as Shares Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Has Cut Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.56M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.42. About 1.23M shares traded or 61.30% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 70.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 56,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 80,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.41 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 27/04/2018 – This week’s peer review is out! Ex-AstraZeneca exec Lisa Anson to lead do-over at Redx; Advaxis shakes up C-suite; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC Delays Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results for Mystic to 2H; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca to raise stake in Circassia to up to 19.9 pct; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

