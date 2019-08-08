Davis Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Home Bancshares (HOMB) by $850,000; Levin Capital Strategies LP Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $2.69 Million as Share Price Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 95,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 493,371 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 589,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 4.73M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 513,322 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Thecabin.net published: “Rogers appointed to Centennial board – Log Cabin Democrat” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Thecabin.net‘s news article titled: “John Scherrey promoted at Centennial Bank – Log Cabin Democrat” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Corporation has 43,466 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated owns 1.02M shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 366,377 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 148,400 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com holds 0% or 250 shares. 351,826 were accumulated by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 22,961 shares. New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0.03% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Lpl Llc stated it has 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 183,625 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 136,892 shares. Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Signaturefd Llc accumulated 882 shares or 0% of the stock.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.45M for 56.02 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 42,796 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Assocs stated it has 21,445 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Sachem Head Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10.02% or 5.80 million shares. 56,200 were accumulated by Ionic Mgmt Ltd Co. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0.25% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability owns 32,871 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 35,560 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested in 9,337 shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 308,430 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Davidson Investment Advisors holds 2.77% or 931,808 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 7.51 million shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares to 373,539 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).