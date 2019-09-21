Davis Capital Partners Has Cut Capital One Financial (COF) Position by $32.65 Million; Valuation Declined; Addus Homecare (ADUS) Shares Rose While Eos Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $32.56 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81 million shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 440,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.79M, down from 2.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.39. About 146,234 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 100,000 shares to 699,200 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Trust Company reported 90 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 0.06% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 32,257 shares. Intact Inc accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tegean Capital Mgmt Limited Company owns 100,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0.15% stake. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 1.37% or 1.57M shares. 6.70 million are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.11% stake. Communication Of Virginia Va has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,951 shares. 7,646 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Da Davidson &, Montana-based fund reported 21,298 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Relax! Here’s How To Financially Prepare For Vacation – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.34B for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to DaVita (DVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) CEO Dirk Allison on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.55 million for 40.70 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.