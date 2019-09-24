Davis Capital Partners Has Boosted Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Position by $5.82 Million as Market Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Stock Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased by $560,000 Its Stake

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 1.30 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Loans $673B, Up 7%; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 171,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 4,187 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland owns 151,490 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com has invested 1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Finemark Commercial Bank Tru owns 153,548 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 4.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 1,249 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability owns 71,702 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0% or 95 shares. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 15,785 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.42% or 116,000 shares. 73 were reported by Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors. 568,838 are held by Scotia Inc. Blair William Il owns 199,358 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 24,000 shares to 44,000 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.73 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.