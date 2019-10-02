Davis Capital Partners Decreased Capital One Financial (COF) Position By $32.65 Million; Shorts at Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Raised By 3.2%

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased Capital One Financial Corp (COF) stake by 72.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as Capital One Financial Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 137,247 shares with $12.45 million value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now has $40.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 1.52M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) had an increase of 3.2% in short interest. CFFN's SI was 4.68 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.2% from 4.54 million shares previously. With 273,400 avg volume, 17 days are for Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN)'s short sellers to cover CFFN's short positions. The SI to Capitol Federal Financial Inc's float is 3.57%. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 111,126 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) has risen 10.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

Investors sentiment is 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 9 investors sold Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 104.25 million shares or 0.78% less from 105.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 12,424 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Moors Cabot Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Invesco Limited invested in 283,134 shares. Century owns 20.55 million shares. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 31,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 3,277 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 221,116 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 249,700 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0% or 18,175 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has 0% invested in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 133,900 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) for 132,004 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 21,377 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has 10,261 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc holds 10,218 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn invested in 0.2% or 7,868 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.17% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 546,976 were reported by Alyeska Investment Group L P. 8,733 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 10,407 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management has 0.07% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 23,109 shares. Welch Group Inc Ltd has 1,773 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 9,793 shares. 8,160 are owned by Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Com. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 188,948 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 6,378 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 0.18% or 2,837 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 23.28% above currents $86.53 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10700 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.56 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 25,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares.