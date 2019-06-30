DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) and Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST). The two are both Food – Major Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAVIDsTEA Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Post Holdings Inc. 102 1.26 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Post Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -25.2% Post Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 2%

Risk & Volatility

DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Post Holdings Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DAVIDsTEA Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Post Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. DAVIDsTEA Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Post Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Post Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Post Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Post Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 4.84% and its consensus target price is $109.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares and 91.9% of Post Holdings Inc. shares. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 46.21%. Comparatively, 4.3% are Post Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DAVIDsTEA Inc. -7.19% -9.79% -14% -41.89% -62.61% 9.32% Post Holdings Inc. 0.36% -3.66% 3.61% 15.84% 41.79% 20.37%

For the past year DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Post Holdings Inc.

Summary

Post Holdings Inc. beats DAVIDsTEA Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It manufactures, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products. The company also markets and distributes protein beverages, bars, powders, and gels; and ready-to-drink beverages. In addition, it manufactures and distributes peanut and other nut butters, baking nuts, dried fruits, and trail mixes; natural and organic cereals and snacks; and granola, as well as provides peanut blanching, granulation, and roasting services to the peanut industry. The company markets its products under the Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, Great Grains, Grape-Nuts, Post Shredded Wheat, OhÂ’s, Honeycomb, Golden Crisp, Post Raisin Bran, Alpha-Bits, Shreddies, Malt-O-Meal, bagged cereal, MomÂ’s Best, Malt-O-Meal Hot Wheat, Coco Wheats, Better Oats, MomÂ’s Best Oatmeal, BetterÂ’n Eggs, All Whites, PapettiÂ’s, Abbotsford Farms, Emulsa, EasyEggs, Table Ready, DavidsonÂ’s Safest Choice, Simply Potatoes, DinerÂ’s Choice, Crystal Farms, Crescent Valley, Westfield Farms, DavidÂ’s Deli, Premier Protein, Dymatize, Supreme Protein, PowerBar, Joint Juice, Uncle Sam, Attune, Erewhon, Golden Temple, Peace Cereal, Sweet Home Farm, and Willamette Valley Granola Company brands. It sells its products to grocery, mass merchandise, supercenters, club store, and drug store customers; military, Internet, and foodservice channels; foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, retail grocery stores, and food manufacturers and processors; convenient and supplement stores; and foodservice and food ingredient customers through internal sales staff, broker organizations, and direct sales forces. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.