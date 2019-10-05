DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Comparison side by side

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) and Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) are two firms in the Food – Major Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAVIDsTEA Inc. 2 0.00 13.94M -1.06 0.00 Lifeway Foods Inc. 3 0.00 4.20M -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Lifeway Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAVIDsTEA Inc. 845,002,121.60% -48.1% -25.3% Lifeway Foods Inc. 162,124,604.34% -8.1% -5.9%

Volatility and Risk

DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lifeway Foods Inc.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DAVIDsTEA Inc. Its rival Lifeway Foods Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Lifeway Foods Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4% and 11.2%. Insiders held 46.21% of DAVIDsTEA Inc. shares. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods Inc. has 22.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DAVIDsTEA Inc. 7.38% 23.08% 20.3% 8.84% -42.86% 35.59% Lifeway Foods Inc. 2.71% 2.1% 55.71% 24% -7.84% 81.38%

For the past year DAVIDsTEA Inc. has weaker performance than Lifeway Foods Inc.

Summary

Lifeway Foods Inc. beats DAVIDsTEA Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. manufactures and sells probiotic, cultured, and functional dairy health food products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary product includes drinkable kefir, a fermented dairy product, in varies organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. It also offers ProBugs line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers; and European-style soft cheeses. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.