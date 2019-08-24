Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Tenet Healthcare (THC); New York Times Co (NYT) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Stake by $531,840 as Shares Rose

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 16,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 77,459 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 94,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 1.22M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – New York Times reporter @ditzkoff talks about his biography of Robin Williams on Recode Media: transcript; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES: WOMEN IN DEPARTMENTS UP TO 46% IN 2017 FROM 41%; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 26/05/2018 – Mediaite: Journos Call Out Trump for Falsely Attacking NY Times Over `Phony’ Source: `Another Easily Verifiable Lie’; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe, according to The New York Times; 01/05/2018 – Dozens of questions Special Counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Trump were leaked to the New York Times and published on Monday; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 512,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 4.79 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.18 million, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 1.06M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp invested in 8,300 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,478 shares. Macquarie Grp has 1.70 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 105,444 are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 57,047 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 28,599 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 12.58 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 25,016 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 32,566 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 528,342 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 125,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Levin Strategies LP reported 35,180 shares.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 41,452 shares to 58,730 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust accumulated 1.39M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co reported 32,590 shares. D E Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 130,556 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 313,864 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.91% stake. Essex Llc invested in 0.18% or 42,904 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 156,592 shares. Numerixs Inc owns 17,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.34% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.19 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 147,901 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.39% or 121,823 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 72,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fil invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Phoenix Investment Adviser Ltd Liability reported 40,361 shares stake.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cannabis Stock Watchers Wonder: Can Tilray Stock Top $50 Anytime Soon? – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis stock flat in rising sector after analyst says it looks overvalued – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.