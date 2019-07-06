Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Lendingtree New (TREE) Holding; Monetary Management Group Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $526,365

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,785 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Monetary Management Group Inc holds 17,193 shares with $3.27 million value, down from 19,978 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $112.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) stake by 608.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 76,050 shares as Lendingtree Inc New (TREE)’s stock rose 22.78%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 88,550 shares with $31.09 million value, up from 12,500 last quarter. Lendingtree Inc New now has $5.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $415.3. About 151,172 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.95 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $221 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. SUGAR RONALD D sold 2,000 shares worth $380,000.

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of TREE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust.

