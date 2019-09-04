Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Its Under Armour (UA) Stake by $6.56 Million; Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $7.16 Million as Stock Declined

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 312,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 562,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 626,167 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 4.98M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 57,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.67M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).