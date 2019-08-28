Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped By $6.56 Million Its Under Armour (UA) Holding; Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Had 5 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 15.77% above currents $91.96 stock price. Electronic Arts had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. See Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) latest ratings:

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 125% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp acquired 312,500 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 562,500 shares with $11.89M value, up from 250,000 last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $7.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 933,666 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Vistra Energy Corp stake by 1.15 million shares to 13.67M valued at $355.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Saban Cap Acquisition Corp stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 261,369 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour has $30 highest and $13 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 41.99% above currents $16.55 stock price. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell”. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $91.96. About 2.25M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.10 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.