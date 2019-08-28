Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Last Week SBA Communications (SBAC) Coverage

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 36.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 57,500 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 100,000 shares with $11.79 million value, down from 157,500 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.21. About 10.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Among 6 analysts covering SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SBA Communications Corporation has $29200 highest and $204 lowest target. $243’s average target is -7.66% below currents $263.15 stock price. SBA Communications Corporation had 18 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 19. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. Citigroup maintained SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. See SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $259.0000 New Target: $292.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $220.0000 New Target: $270.0000 Downgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $252.0000 New Target: $259.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $252.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Moffett Nathanson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $209 New Target: $240.0000 Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $222.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $29.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 231.65 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $263.15. About 200,249 shares traded. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has risen 55.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBAC News: 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO PROVIDED FOR A NEW $2.4 BLN, SEVEN-YEAR SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASED REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $7.25 TO $7.66, EST. $7.64; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI BOOSTED COMMITMENTS TO $1.25B VS $1B; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2025; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2023; 03/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the MoffettNathanson 5th Annual Media & Communications Summit; 09/03/2018 Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to SBA Tower Trust wireless tower-backed securities; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Net $31.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 50.03% less from 4.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.02% in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). Virginia-based Akre Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.19% in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 100,000 shares to 750,000 valued at $48.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Willscot Corp stake by 308,547 shares and now owns 574,305 shares. Farfetch Ltd was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.11% above currents $135.21 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.