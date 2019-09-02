Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Mbia (MBI) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $22.23 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GE); 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 483,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 675,323 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy General Electric Stock After GEâ€™s Earnings, Guidance Beat? – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Electric Under Attack and the Latest Fed Worries – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former GE Aviation manager charged in $407K fraud – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put) by 5,700 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 78,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 6,500 shares were bought by Seidman Leslie, worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million.

More notable recent MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MBIA Inc. (MBI) – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MBIA (MBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MBIA, Inc. (MBI) CEO Bill Fallon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MBIA Q4 reflects increased value of recoveries – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 40,000 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).