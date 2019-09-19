Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Sanderson Farms (SAFM) by $24.48 Million as Valuation Declined; As International Flav&Fra Com (IFF) Market Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Boosted Stake by $827,660

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 253,549 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 19/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms 2Q EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS – EXPECTS CHICKEN PRODUCTION DURING THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 TO BE UP 2.8 PERCENT AND DOWN 4.7 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Continues its Mission in Transparency; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 03/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in International Flav&Fra Com (IFF) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 5,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 111,806 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.22M, up from 106,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in International Flav&Fra Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 428,360 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.17M for 16.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold SAFM shares while 83 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 10.03% less from 22.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) LP owns 17,500 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 23,381 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc has 13,418 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Keybank National Association Oh holds 10,125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 16,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuance Invests Limited Co owns 749,913 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 275,463 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com owns 7,638 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). 17,408 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 9,911 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 708,882 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Call) by 466,540 shares to 598,800 shares, valued at $19.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

