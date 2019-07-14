Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake in Take (TTWO) Has Lowered by $21.39 Million as Shares Rose; Trb Advisors LP Upped Holding in Visa (V) by $47.97 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 953,107 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 89,123 shares to 324,744 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 748,566 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 615,310 shares. Sterling Capital Lc holds 111,178 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 444,304 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. North Star Management reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% or 87,111 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Comm Inc holds 2.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 30,000 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.13% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 4.19 million shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Llc holds 14,723 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Valinor LP holds 1.12 million shares. 3,037 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability. First Bankshares reported 8,001 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 11,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.