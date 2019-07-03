Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake in Pvh (PVH) Trimmed by $15.13 Million; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 132,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 133,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 300,278 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted FFO 63c-65c a Share; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – IMPLIED PRICE OF $31.75 PER SHARE BASED ON INCREASED FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.8944 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2Q Adj FFO/Share 69 Cents to 72 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $57M-$58.5M; 28/03/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Bd of Trustees Confirms Unanimous Rejection of Unsolicited Proposal From Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 606,175 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.76-EPS $8.86; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $139.30M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 950,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 255,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 192,679 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Parametric Associate Llc holds 0.02% or 200,596 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 43,018 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 4,079 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama owns 35,266 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Co reported 1,812 shares stake. Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 359 shares. 93 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Management Lc. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 23 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 91,243 shares.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (NYSE:SHI) by 13,839 shares to 14,144 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 12,953 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group, Japan-based fund reported 6.23 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 153,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Company has 60,652 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cbre Clarion Secs Lc owns 2.03M shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 81,268 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) or 88,620 shares. Moreover, Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America has 0.33% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Comerica National Bank invested in 0.02% or 63,854 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.04% or 202,458 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 3,910 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 163,856 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.44M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

