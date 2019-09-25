Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised as Stock Price Rose; Cna Financial Lowered Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $666,000 as Stock Price Rose

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.38M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.97M for 20.16 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $481.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 24,899 shares to 74,875 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermud (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 254,014 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Reaves W H Company has 523,507 shares. Oz Mgmt LP accumulated 742,598 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 1,098 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,002 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 686,522 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Mirae Asset Glob Invests owns 111,383 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Weiss Multi invested 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 5,206 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aristeia Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.26% or 74,385 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 584,423 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). New York-based Contour Asset Limited Co has invested 1.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Inc reported 8,425 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares reported 70,295 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Public Limited Company has 2.29M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.38% or 39,006 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.4% or 162,312 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.78% or 8.96M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boys Arnold And accumulated 56,880 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc accumulated 198,791 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Security Tru invested in 1.71% or 39,051 shares. The New York-based Js Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 6.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peninsula Asset Management has 4,440 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 1.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 300,000 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $14.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 341,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,820 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.