Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $15.50 Million; Hap Trading Lifted Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) Position by $542,776

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 190.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 31,928 shares as the company's stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 48,728 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 1.23M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.00M, up from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 767,113 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canopy Growth Stock Needs to Be One of Your Main Cannabis Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp has 3.85% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Private Mgmt Gru accumulated 638,088 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 25,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 1,064 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 95,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company invested in 168,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0.02% or 445,484 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Numerixs Inv Inc reported 7,300 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 1.36M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 150,894 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 17,373 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Hospitality Corp by 210,306 shares to 163,145 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (Put) (NYSE:PVH) by 137,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $165,033 activity. Drosos Virginia had bought 4,000 shares worth $56,574.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SIG shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 52.36 million shares or 6.00% more from 49.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,098 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Franklin Resource Incorporated accumulated 54,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). New York-based Coatue Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Fmr Limited accumulated 0% or 44 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,640 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Com has 134,453 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) for 115,879 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 103 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 274 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 13,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.68 million were reported by Capital Research Glob Invsts.