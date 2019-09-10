Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Raised Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $354,900; Market Valuation Rose; Virtu Financial Holds Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $19.55 during the last trading session, reaching $551.58. About 440,250 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 3336.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 33,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 34,539 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 1,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $231.72. About 460,236 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 3,060 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.09% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Caxton Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 4,167 shares. Bluemar Capital Management Limited Co holds 5,175 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 510 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc reported 8,610 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Republic Investment Mngmt accumulated 992 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0% or 757 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,719 shares. First Personal Fin Services reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,369 shares, and cut its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank Corporation reported 77,492 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Co holds 1.06% or 123,007 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 11,264 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15,852 shares. Axa owns 221,104 shares. Old State Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,046 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 963,663 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.14% or 916,318 shares. Strategic Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 6,228 shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 33 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 922,914 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 37,928 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co reported 9,672 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 35,132 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 4,246 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 159,700 shares to 99,400 shares, valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 356,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,011 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).