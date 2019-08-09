Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Position In Community Health Sys New (CYH) Was Lifted; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Rose, Golub Group Lowered Holding by $660,023

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 2.91M shares traded or 35.01% up from the average. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH 1Q NET OPER REV. $3.69B, EST. $3.65B; 02/04/2018 – Community Health Systems Completes Divestiture of Hospital in Dade City, Florida; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH TO C FROM CCC; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 18/04/2018 – Community Health Systems to Sell Assets of Ocala, Florida Hospital; 18/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS EXTENDS EARLY TENDER DEADLINE OF EXCHA; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cyrus Capital Partners LP Exits Position in Community Health

Golub Group Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 347,464 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.65 million, down from 354,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 4.15M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 30/04/2018 – New Study Finds Powered Stapler Use Is Associated With Reduced Rates Of Bleeding Complications In Thoracic Surgery For Lung Can; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 03/05/2018 – lntact Vascular Announces Enrollment Completion of the Tack Optimized Balloon Angioplasty lll (TOBA lll) Clinical Trial; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $320,000 activity.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Community Health Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Health Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Health Systems Is A Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Community Health Systems, Inc. Stock Is Tanking Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 771,255 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Citadel Advsrs Llc accumulated 611,209 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 179,296 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 8,353 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,935 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 114,152 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 155,600 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 661,084 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 39,890 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.28% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (Prn) by 15.00 million shares to 25.00 million shares, valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 403,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,310 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More important recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com”, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0.43% or 58,593 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Buckingham Asset Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 5,584 shares. Jacobs And Ca owns 41,646 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.28% or 6,911 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Management Comm has 0.02% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,325 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton accumulated 0.36% or 7,697 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 69,135 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin owns 65,130 shares. Alphamark Ltd has 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 100 shares. Zacks owns 472,927 shares. Estabrook invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% or 3,872 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Voloridge Llc owns 46,178 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Golub Group Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 15,569 shares to 339,753 shares, valued at $49.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.61 billion for 21.67 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.