Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined While Jolley Asset Management Raised Its Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25 million, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 1.95M shares traded or 56.55% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 7.62 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co by 432,400 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) by 90,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.