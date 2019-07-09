Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Mercadolibre (MELI); As Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Value Rose, Stifel Financial Raised Stake by $588,764

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 26,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 309,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 282,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 1.40M shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $260.6 MLN; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $629.97. About 262,417 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Management reported 1,250 shares. Schroder Management Gp stated it has 374,929 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv invested in 0.04% or 75,362 shares. Qci Asset Ny stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0.04% or 111,875 shares in its portfolio. Barnett has invested 1.26% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.94M shares. Avenir reported 69,689 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Brown Advisory Inc holds 14,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 23,378 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 125,865 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.29 million are held by Cwm Lc.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 179,512 shares to 420,779 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 142,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,544 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.28% or 96,414 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 9,188 shares. North Star Corporation has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 1.98% or 667,206 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd owns 31 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital Ww Investors owns 1.70 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 19,359 shares. Generation Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.18% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Etrade Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 887 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 737 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.02% or 490 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 55,855 shares in its portfolio.

